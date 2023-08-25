Morris Elementary cancels school Friday over HVAC, condensation issues

Morris Elementary announced via its Facebook page Friday morning that it canceled school Friday due to concerns over the HVAC and condensation throughout the building.

The school will not have an e-learning day, and will instead make up this day at the end of the year.

“Our primary focus is ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for everyone,” the post reads. “This has been a difficult decision and one we hoped we didn’t have to make.”

The schools HVAC system has had trouble keeping up with the heat over the last three days, and the school aims to provide a more favorable environment for teaching and learning.