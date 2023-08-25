GAVC’s Deb Eungard named Teacher of the Year

The odds are pretty good that a young teacher in Grundy and Will Counties came through Deb Eungard’s Early Childhood Education class at the Grundy Area Vocational Center.

She can count six teachers who stayed local during the last few years, and there are more than 50 nationwide that she’s taught.

Her success in creating new teachers earned her the Illinois Family and Consumer Science Teacher’s Association’s Teacher of the Year award.

Melinda Hogan, representing the Illinois Family and Consumer Sciences Association, said the group selected her in July for her superior service as a teacher.

Eungard started her career as a kindergarten teacher before taking a corporate role. Hogan said when she returned, she returned with a unique perspective that helped her create a platform for students with a strong interest and desire to become teachers.

“Eungard has a large hand in helping schools retain their local talent, having students return to the region as instructors,” Hogan said. “On top of being a strong instructor, she’s helped grow the GAVC by taking on lead mentoring roles for many of the new instructors here.”

One such instructor is Jennifer Shell, who has taught at the GAVC for five years.

“You’re not going to meet a more understanding and compassionate person in regards to her industry,” Shell said. “She’s very passionate about what she does and I think that shows through in everything she does.”

Shell said anything in classroom management, whether the teacher is new or a veteran of the profession, Eungard is willing to give a helping hand.

GAVC Director Lance Copes said he’s thrilled for Eungard, and what she’s done is everything the GAVC strives for.

“We talk about wanting to be the best in the state and this is where it begins,” Copes said. “It’s available to all of us as we go forward. This is hard work, and dedication to put in commitment to your kids.”

Coal City Superintendent Christopher Spencer said Eungard allows kids to gain second-to-none experience.

“It gives our kids the opportunity to go out and present, go to out of state competitions,” Spencer said. “Then hopefully, they’ll come back and work for one of our districts in this area.”

Students returning as teachers have been Eungard’s specialty in her 17 years at the GAVC.

Eungard had no idea she was receiving an award but became suspicious when she entered the room and saw her family sitting in the front seats.

“I have a dedication and passion for what I do, and a willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure my students are successful,” Eungard said. “They’ve taught me more than I’ve taught them.”

Eungard said she has students all over, not just in Grundy and Will counties. She has some in Florida, some in Missouri, and others in other regions of the country.

Just this last year, Eungard had two of her students place first in the state-level SkillsUSA competition.