The Community Foundation of Grundy County and Coach Adam are hosting a Back-to-School Stress and Anxiety Workship at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty St.

This two-hour workshop is for Grundy County students in grades six through twelve, and it is free to attend.

Those interested need to register at https://cfgrundycounty.com/back-to-school-anxiety-workshop/.