Prairie Singers present 36th annual concert series starting Sept. 10

The Prairie Singers’ 36th annual concert series takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 176 Union St., Seneca and at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Prairie Creek Public Library 501 Carriage House Lane, Dwight.

The group will perform “Look at the World,” a variety of music that includes Broadway, religious, autumnal, patriotic and folk tunes.

The Prairie Singers are a chamber ensemble composed of singers from LaSalle, Grundy and Will counties. For more information, contact George McComb at 815-287-9806.