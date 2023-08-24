August 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Prairie Singers present 36th annual concert series starting Sept. 10

By Shaw Local News Network
The Prairie Singers

The Prairie Singers (Photo contributed by the Prairie Singers)

The Prairie Singers’ 36th annual concert series takes place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 176 Union St., Seneca and at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Prairie Creek Public Library 501 Carriage House Lane, Dwight.

The group will perform “Look at the World,” a variety of music that includes Broadway, religious, autumnal, patriotic and folk tunes.

The Prairie Singers are a chamber ensemble composed of singers from LaSalle, Grundy and Will counties. For more information, contact George McComb at 815-287-9806.

Morris
