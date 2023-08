The Morris Public Pool is now open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekends and from noon to 4 p.m. on Labor day, which is the end of the season.

With only a few weeks left to enjoy the pool, the hot weather makes this weekend a good chance to beat the heat.

It costs $1 for a child who is a resident of Morris, and $3 for an adult who is a resident. Non-residents cost $8.