Lahaina family with Morris ties raising money to aid with wildfire recovery

The Neizman-Kawaguchi family of Lahaina, Hawaii, is raising money via GoFundMe to rebuild their community of Lahaina town, which is recovering in the aftermath of the Hawaiian wildfire.

This family is also the family of Myron Staszkow, a former Morris resident and business owner who now lives in Ohio. He’s part of a large family, with 28 of his immediate relatives accounted for and an uncle currently hospitalized. His aunt passed away in the fire.

“As far as I know right now, three of my cousins have lost their homes,” Staszkow said. “They’ve lost everything, businesses and homes, and my uncle tried saving his wife in the fire. She perished, and he made it out alive. He’s in the hospital with burns all over his body.”

Staszkow grew up in Hawaii, meeting his wife Marthanne Nelson (now Staszkow) when she was visiting. Shortly after that, they moved back to Morris, her hometown. His cousins still live in Lahaina, near Front Street in the direct line of the fires.

“The family itself has started a fund because nothing was really happening there in the first few days,” Staszkow said. “It’s not just for our immediate family, or our ohana as we call them, but the global ohana in the Lahaina area.”

Locals have gotten together to do what they can to help those suffering, which Staszkow said is a major job. Over 1,000 people remain missing, and the Associated Press reported Wednesday that the FBI is asking relatives of those missing to come forward with DNA samples to help identify remains.

“We’re fortunate that most of our ohana made it out before the flames,” Staszkow said. “Some of them made it out on bicycles, a few on cars, and some running and jumping into the ocean, which was dangerous because hurricane winds whipped up the ocean. You could get pounded by rocks.”

Staszkow said government agencies are currently working, but direct aid is still helpful because there’s less red tape around actually getting the aid.

Staszkow said his family is one of the largest in Hawaii, as his mother is one of 21 children. He has hundreds of first cousins.

Barbara Kesman is a friend who has contacted Staszkow after hearing of the situation in Hawaii. She said many people in Morris remember him from his time at Crank’s Farm and Carson’s.

“I knew that not everyone who knows Myron knows how to get hold of Myron and the family,” Kesman said.

The GoFundMe can be found at https://gofund.me/3f9f78e5.