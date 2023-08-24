HVAC issues and condensation cause Morris Elementary to release early Thursday

Morris Elementary announced at 10:37 a.m. Thursday that it will be letting students out early due to HVAC issues and condensation throughout the school building.

Students in grades six through eight will release at 11:30 a.m. and kindergarten through fifth grade students will release at 12:15 p.m. There is no p.m. preschool class today.

The district said on its Facebook page that it will provide transportation for students that regularly ride the bus, and there is no lunch.

Parents or guardians of students who can’t be picked up from school or met at home for bus drop off should call the school at (815)942-0056.