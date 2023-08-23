August 23, 2023
Thursday’s Concert on the Courthouse Lawn moved to Morris High School

By Michael Urbanec
A crowd fills the Grundy County Courthouse lawn to see country singer Jenna Jane at a prior Concert on the Courthouse Lawn event. (Michael Urbanec)

The oncoming excessive heat has caused the City of Morris to move Thursday’s Concert on the Courthouse Lawn to Morris Community High School at 1000 Union St. in Morris.

The Del Bergeson Orchestra will perform starting at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium to wrap up the 2023 Concert on the Courthouse Lawn series.

Heat indexes in Northern Illinois could exceed 110 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, and a heat advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday for Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Putnam, Bureau, Livingston and Will Counties.

For more information, here’s an updated Shaw Local story on the incoming heat wave.

