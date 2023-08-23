Morris mayor appoints Carrie Hall to fill 3rd Ward Alderman vacancy

Morris Mayor Chris Brown appointed Carrie Hall, a Morris resident who also serves as the Deputy Clerk with Grundy County, to fill the 3rd Ward Alderman vacancy left open when Derrick Wren resigned in July.

Hall said she’s lived on the outskirts of town for the last nine years and moved into Morris a year-and-a-half ago.

“I want to be part of my city and have a voice on top of being in the clerk’s office, being part of the community,” Hall said.

Brown said Hall works with various taxing districts within the clerk’s office, which will be valuable experience as an alderman.

Hall took her oath to start the meeting and participated in votes immediately upon her appointment.

She said she doesn’t have any immediate plans to get to as an alderman but she does plan on getting out there and paying close attention to see what needs done in the City of Morris.