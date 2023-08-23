Morris approves 2023 Motor Fuel Tax-funded road construction bids

The roads around Morris should be seeing some upgrades and maintenance in the coming months after the Morris City Council approved three bids for paving, striping and seal coating city roads Monday night.

The low bid for the paving project came in from D Construction at $399,595.91, while the low bid for the road-striping project came in at $34,553.50 from Varsity Striping and Construction Company. The seal coating came in at $134,484 from Steffens 3D Construction.

Mayor Chris Brown said he feels the bids coming in this low is a success, as the city had a budget of $650,000 to cover these projects. The total project bids ended up coming out to a total of $568,633.41.

The Morris City Council also approved the purchase of four new solar-powered speed-monitoring signs for the police department.

“We’ve been given a lot of feedback from people that we have too many people speeding,” said Alderman Julian Houston. “Some people say they want to put up stop signs, but all that does is move the speeders somewhere else. We’re hoping by getting these speed signs, we could slow them down.”

Alderman Herb Wyeth said the city already had two solar-powered speed-monitoring sign but one of them is in need of repair and the other got stolen.