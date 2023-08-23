Braceville, Coal City part of Illinois EPA’s $571 million water infrastructure project

The Illinois EPA announced Monday that it is issuing more than $571 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments and water districts to fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects.

Included in these loans is Braceville, which received a $2.1 million low interest loan, and Coal City, which a $6.1 million loan. Braceville’s loan can be forgiven of up to $1.05 million and Coal City’s can be forgiven of $1.25 million as long as each community meets certain requirements from the EPA.

“Clean water is a right – not a privilege. And here in Illinois, we are utilizing every resource at our disposal to ensure our communities have the modernized and safe water infrastructure they deserve,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “Thanks to my administration’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, we’ve increased state funding for the Illinois EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Program and Public Water Supply Loan Program – providing low-interest loans for wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects, all while creating and supporting good-paying jobs. Here’s to a cleaner and more sustainable future for all Illinoisans – no matter their ZIP code.”

Braceville is using this funding to install about 11,400 linear feet of water main and other infrastructure related to water mains, which improves the village’s water distribution infrastructure to provide a safe and adequate supply of water.

Coal City is making improvements to its water treatment system, which includes the modification of the existing water treatment plan, installation of yard piping, drilling and development of well number seven.

It will also allow the village to install four new softeners, which will increase the output of potable water.