5 Things to Do: Rock the Block, Movie in the Park

1. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., moved to Morris High School at 1000 Union St., Morris.

The Morris High School isn’t quite the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn, but the auditorium might make an even better venue for the Del Bergeson Orchestra’s performance. Attend this free concert put on by the city of Morris.

2. Movie in the Park: 8 p.m. at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave.

The city of Morris is moving forward with showing The Goonies in Goold Park on Friday with the hopes that the heat wave breaks a bit by then, fitting with the theme of the movie. The movie begins once the sun starts to go down on Friday night.

Patrons wait in line at the food trucks during Rock the Block in downtown Morris on Sunday. (Rob Oesterle)

3. Rock the Block: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Morris.

Cadillac Groove doesn’t start its set until 2 p.m., but there’s still plenty to do in downtown Morris for Rock the Block this Sunday. Streets will be closed for food trucks, picnic tables, yard games, face painters and more.

4. Morris Community High School vs. Coal City: 7 p.m., 655 W. Division St. in Coal City

The high school football starts this Friday with Morris and Coal City in action under the lights. The atmosphere alone should be enough to entertain even non-football fans.

Coal Citys Derek Carlson runs the ball during a game against Wilmington Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 ,at Wilmington High School (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

5. River Road Trio at Clayton’s Rail: 7 p.m. Friday, 721 Liberty St. in Morris.

If football isn’t your speed, local favorite River Road Trio performs in the Alley at Clayton’s Rail on Friday night.