Morris Hospital Auxiliary sets annual golf outing for Sept. 25

The Morris Hospital Auxiliary hosts its annual golf outing on Sept. 25 at the Morris Country Club, 2615 US Route 6 in Morris, with all proceeds benefitting the Morris Hospital Patient Transportation and LifeLine programs.

The public is invited to play golf or purchase tickets for the helicopter golf ball drop for a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize.

Activities will begin with golfer check-in and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. At noon, golfers will head out on the links for 18 holes of golf. The cost for 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner is $150 per person or $540 for a foursome.

Anyone can support the cause by purchasing a chance in the helicopter ball drop that will take place at 5:30 p.m. when Kendall Copters will drop about 200 numbered golf balls from the helicopter onto the fairway over Hole 1. The person who bought the ball that lands closest to or in the hole will win a $1,000 cash prize. One golf ball can be bought for $20, three for $50, or seven for $100. Participants need not be present to win.

The Auxiliary Golfing Outing has been supporting the Patient Transportation and Lifeline services since 1995. The landmark Patient Transportation service has provided community members more than 240,000 free rides to and from medical appointments.

While the Patient Transportation service makes healthcare accessible to patients who may be unable to drive or have limited mobility, Lifeline® is an emergency response system that provides instant access to emergency assistance and peace-of-mind for individuals who live alone.

In addition to the golf outing and golf ball drop, the Auxiliary also counts on sponsors to help make the event a success. To date, sponsors at the $5,000 “Top Flite” sponsorship level include Morris Hospital Medical Staff and Narvick Brothers Lumber/Concrete General Contractors. Sponsors at the $2,500 Eagle level are West Flooring and The Horton Group. Sponsors at the $1,000 Driver level are Busey Bank and D’Arcy Motors. Sponsors at the Hole level include Young Company, LLC.

To make reservations for golf or to participate in the golf ball drop, go to morrishospital.org/golf or call the Morris Hospital Auxiliary Office at 815-705-7024.