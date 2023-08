The Morris City Council approved two separate measures during the Monday night City Council meeting, one giving a business license to the Polka Dot Pup dog-grooming business to operate at 2014 Oak Forest Dr.

The other measure allows businesses in Morris to sell liquor at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m., which could eliminate the need for a second trip later in the day for morning shoppers.

Both of these measures passed unanimously.