Goodwill Park bid approved for $585,000, construction to start soon

The Morris City Council approved a $585,000 bid from George’s Landscaping for the renovations at Goodwill Park.

“I believe construction will start this week,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “We’re excited to get this project up and running.”

Among the improvements at Goodwill Park will be a brand new, ADA accessible playground and upgraded ball diamonds, along with a new shelter.

This project starts as part of the city’s comprehensive park plan, which was approved back in 2022 with the intention of spending between $500,000 and $600,000 on improvements to McKinley, Goodwill and West Side Parks. Morris recently held a meeting to discuss needed improvements to McKinley, which Alderman Sarah Mettille said was very successful.

The new playground at Goodwill Park will have rubberized flooring, which allows for wheelchair accessibility, among the improvements.

Construction is expected to start later this week.