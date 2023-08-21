Joyce cosponsors new law to fight food insecurity

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D- Essex served as a cosponsor for a new law that will help combat food deserts across the state.

Under the new law, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will be required to provide grants and other forms of financial assistance to grocery stores located in or to be located in a food desert. This aims to help mitigate the issue of food deserts across the state. An area is considered a food desert when urban residents have to travel more than a half-mile and rural residents more than 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store.

Senate Bill 850 was signed Friday and takes effect January 1, 2024.