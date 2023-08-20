August 20, 2023
Morris Theatre Guild announces cast for ‘Misery’

The Morris Theatre Guild has announced it will hold auditions from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 for its upcoming production of “Misery”. (Graphic provided by the Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild is announcing the cast for its upcoming October performance, “Misery”.

Performances of this adaptation of a 1990 film originally starring Kathy Bates will include Kathy Hepner as Annie, Jim Welch as Paul and William Gillespie as Buster.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, with shows on Oct. 14, 20, and 21 taking place at the same time. There also will be 2:30 p.m. shows on Oct. 15 and 22.

Tickets can be bought at www.morristheatreguild.org or by calling the box office at 815-942-1966. Season tickets also are available, which costs $50 for tickets to each show this season.

More information is available online and at the Morris Theatre Guild Facebook page.

