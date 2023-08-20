Morris Theatre Guild announces cast for ‘Misery’

The Morris Theatre Guild is announcing the cast for its upcoming October performance, “Misery”.

Performances of this adaptation of a 1990 film originally starring Kathy Bates will include Kathy Hepner as Annie, Jim Welch as Paul and William Gillespie as Buster.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, with shows on Oct. 14, 20, and 21 taking place at the same time. There also will be 2:30 p.m. shows on Oct. 15 and 22.

Tickets can be bought at www.morristheatreguild.org or by calling the box office at 815-942-1966. Season tickets also are available, which costs $50 for tickets to each show this season.

More information is available online and at the Morris Theatre Guild Facebook page.