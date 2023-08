Morris Community High School sent out a notice Friday that all elementary and middle school students must have adult supervision at football games this upcoming season.

This comes in light of safety and behavior concerns, and students not accompanied by an adult or students who don’t have High School IDs on their person will be turned away at the gate.

Morris plays its first football game on Friday, Aug. 25 in Coal City, and its first home game against Joliet West on Friday, Sept. 1.