Mazon Fire Department assists with underground gas leak near 700 Park Street

Nicor requested the Mazon Fire Department’s aid at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 700 Park St. for an underground main gas leak.

Officials and department members entered buildings to monitor for natural gas and found rising levels in several downtown buildings, evacuating residents in the downtown area of Depot Street to Front Street until the leak could be mitigated.

Town residents were requested to avoid using water to prevent natural gas from making it into homes, and Nicor officials stopped the leak at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Mazon Fire Department was assisted by the Mazon Police Department, Coal City Fire Department, Verona Fire Department, Mazon-Verona-Kinsman EMS, Braceville Fire Department, Gardner Fire Department, Dwight Fire Department, Minooka Fire Department, Morris Fire Department and EMS, Seneca EMS, South Wilmington Fire Department, Plainfield Fire Department, Pontiac Fire Department, East Joliet Fire Department, Elwood Fire Department, Grundy County EMA, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and the Grundy County Dispatch Center.