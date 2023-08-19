State Sen. Joyce highlights $205,000 in local restaurant Back to Business grants

State Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex) joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in announcing the latest round of Back to Business grants for restaurants in the 40th district.

Wings, Etc. in Minooka and Sam’s Pizza in Morris were among recipients.

“Restaurants were hit hard during the pandemic, and it has been difficult for some to bounce back,” Joyce said. “This is a great grant program that puts local businesses, like restaurants, back on their feet after facing tougher times the last few years.”

The Back to Business grant program provides recovery grants for small businesses throughout the state, with an emphasis on businesses in the hardest hit industries. Through the Back to Business and Business Interruption Grant programs, DCEO has provided more than $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic.

Five restaurants in Joyce’s district will receive a combined total of $205,000 through this round of Back to Business grants.

“These small businesses fuel our economy and are important to each region around the state,” said Joyce. “It’s great to see businesses return to normal again, and a lot of them would not be able to if it weren’t for financial assistance and support from community members.”

For more information about B2B grants visit DCEO’s website.