The Morris Cruise Night last Saturday hosted 908 cars and raised $9,743 for Special Connections of Grundy County.

Contest winners include Frank and Lori C, who brought in a 1957 Chevy Nomad and Dick G., who brought in a 1940 Ford Coupe.

The next 2023 Morris Cruise Night will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Downtown Morris.