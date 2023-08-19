Grundy County Health Department reports mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus

The Grundy County Health Department has recently collected mosquitoes in the villages of Channahon and Coal City that have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

These are the second batches of mosquitoes to test positive in Grundy County this year. The mosquitoes were collected during the first week of August.

Although summer is wrapping up, the Grundy County Health Department encourages everyone to take steps toward avoiding West Nile Virus or other mosquito-borne viruses. To minimize risks, follow the Illinois Department of Public Health’s recommended practices: Reduce, Repel and Report.

Reduce exposure by avoiding the outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Finally, eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles. Change water in bird baths weekly.

Repel the mosquitoes when outdoors by wearing shoes and socks, long pants and a longsleeved shirt. IDPH recommends that you apply insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

Finally, IDPH suggests Reporting areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes to whomever handles mosquito control activities in your area