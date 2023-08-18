Community Pulse: Grundy County’s workforce is the key to its success

All companies working in Grundy County or considering moving to the area, are laser focused on workforce, both the skill level and availability of workers. The Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) is fortunate to work with excellent partners to create a pipeline of quality employees. There are many initiatives and partners that are dedicated to upskilling our residents and helping them find careers right here in the community.

Grundy County Summer Internship Program

This summer is the 11th year of the program with 15 companies and 37 interns. The internships began in 2013, with just 12 internships and 3 companies. To date, over 250 students have gone through the program. It began as a way for local students to see the great opportunities available in our communities to encourage students to make Grundy County their long-term home. In addition, the program’s goal is to provide a pipeline of future employees for Grundy County businesses. It has been a success on both counts. This program is possible due to the partnership with Senator Sue Rezin, Grundy Area Vocational Center, four high schools, GEDC and local businesses. The cooperation and hard work between all the partners, have allowed over 250 young adults paid work experience and a future workforce for local businesses.

Career and Technical Skills Training

Joliet Junior College (JJC) is a long-standing partner and provider of career and technical education. It provides businesses and students with training to help gain technical knowledge, certification and degrees. One critical program offered as a result of partnerships with local business is the Operations Engineering and Technician program. This prepares students interested in careers in the petrochemical, nuclear and manufacturing fields. An exciting new development is JJC’s Westward Expansion Exploratory Committee. This group is evaluating local locations for a new JJC campus to provide Grundy County students classes toward a 2-year degree program and also technical training. Keep an eye out for more information on this important initiative.

Grundy Workforce Services

From a resident perspective the workforce services office, located in Morris, offers free training in Grundy County for high growth, in demand occupations. Job seekers can receive resume assistance and interview practice, in addition to the training which can include degrees and certifications. There are also services for the business community in the form of free job board posting, recruiting assistance and workplace learning. It is a valuable tool in helping Grundy County be a leader in workforce preparedness.

Current Trends in Workforce

Workforce is fundamental to support the 9% increase in jobs over the last five years. Grundy County outpaced the national average job growth rate of 3.4% by nearly 6%. The sectors that contributed to our jobs increase include: construction, general merchandise, chemical manufacturing, trucking and logistics. So, it is no surprise that the unemployment rate remains low and attracting talent is more difficult and expensive.

Developing and maintaining a skilled workforce is a long-term effort and commitment. Thanks to the many programs available and growing in Grundy County, the area should continue to lead Illinois and the nation in providing a skilled workforce and attracting quality jobs to our region.