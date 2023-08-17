More I-80 lane changes as IDOT gives project update

llinois Department of Transportation officials gave an update Wednesday on the progress of the ongoing improvements along I-80 between Minooka and New Lenox.

On Wednesday, IDOT began closing the westbound lanes of I-80 between Briggs Street and Chicago Street, with at least one lane remaining open throughout the process until 5 a.m. Thursday when the new traffic pattern was implemented.

The new configuration will have two westbound lanes of westbound traffic on I-80 shifted to the eastbound side of the street just before Richards Street. The lanes will split then rejoin briefly before shifting back over the median into their original westbound lanes after passing Hickory Creek, IDOT Director of Communications Guy Tridgell said during an online press conference Wednesday morning.

Since westbound traffic will be moving on the eastbound side of the highway, the westbound ramp off I-80 to Richards Street will be closed during the work. The ramp onto westbound I-80 from Richards Street was closed earlier this year.

The Richards Street ramp closures, and the new traffic configuration are expected to remain in place into late summer 2024 while construction takes place on the westbound I-80 bridges over Hickory Creek and Rowell Avenue. Drivers are advised to follow posted detours and anticipate delays driving through this area.

Fall and beyond

Addressing the longer-term phases of the project, Jonathan Schumacher, IDOT’s chief of construction for District 1, said the Shepley Road bridge work over I-80 is slated for completion “later this fall” while the Wheeler Avenue bridge is scheduled to reopen this winter.

Once the Shepley Road bridge reopens, construction will begin on the River Road bridge, which is being used as the detour for the Shepley work.

During the news conference, officials revealed that the mainline construction on I-80 is anticipated to begin in spring 2024 and will remain under construction until 2026.

The overall project, which is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program approved by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019, is expected to be mostly completed by 2028, one year longer than originally scheduled.

Due to pandemic-related delays, inflation and supply chain issues, IDOT noted that the overall cost of the project also has increased from its originally slated $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion.

Project updates and upcoming changes are regularly posted online, and residents impacted by the work are encouraged to check I80will.org for the latest information.