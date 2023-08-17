2 veterans assistance programs being held in Grundy County

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission and the Edward Hines VA Hospital outreach coordinator will be available to answer questions regarding the PACT Act and other VA benefits and programs at these upcoming events:

Monday Aug. 21, from 10 a.mm to 2 p.m .in Gardner at the Community Foundation of Grundy County South Resource Center 229 Liberty St.

Saturday Sep, 9, at the Operation Firm Handshake picnic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The picnic is held at the Coal City Area Club, 1500 N., Broadway Road.

These events are all free and open to all area veterans, no registration is required.

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission along with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Edward Hines Medical Center can help answer questions about VA health care, the PACT Act, Camp Lejeune water, and many other veterans benefits and programs. They can also discuss many other federal, state, and local veterans benefits and services.

The PACT Act is a law that was approved in the fall of 2022 that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Some deadlines are approaching for certain veterans and the Grundy County VAC and Hines VA Hospital are available to help explain the deadlines and requirements along with assisting in applying for these benefits.

The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned.

There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits.

The Veterans Health Administration is extending and expanding VA health care eligibility based on the PACT Act. All veterans affected are encouraged to apply, no matter your separation date. Your eligibility depends on your service history and other factors.

If you meet the requirements listed here, you can get free VA health care for any condition related to your service for up to 10 years from the date of your most recent discharge or separation.

You can also enroll at any time during this period and get any care you need, but you may owe a copay for some care.At least one of these must be true of your active-duty service:

You served in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War, or

You served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after November 11, 1998

And this must be true for you:

You were discharged or released on or after Oct. 1, 2013.

If you meet the requirements listed here, you can receive care and enroll during a special enrollment period between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

And both of these must be true for you:

You were discharged or released between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013, and

You haven’t enrolled in VA health care before

We encourage you to apply during this 1-year period so we can provide you with any care you may need now or in the future. Enrollment is free. And your care may be free as well.

All services provided by both agencies are free and open to all veterans and their surviving spouses.