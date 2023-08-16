Local artist’s work puts Morris on the map

One of Morris resident Ray Grossi’s greatest joys as an artist is capturing his own community — and for good reason. In his earliest years, Grossi discovered his love for painting while attending local schools.

“I love old barns, and I love old scenes,” Grossi, who co-owns Midwest Signworks with wife Rose, said of the subject he most enjoys capturing in his art.

Over the years, Grossi has showcased his artistic works in disparate arenas across the country.

In January, for instance, Grossi learned one of his paintings, “Illinois Working Farm,” was accepted into the 46th annual International Watermedia Exhibition in Houston.

“They had almost 400 entries, and 90 were accepted,” Grossi said.

Ray Grossi with the pig trophy the Morris Police and Grundy County Sheriff's Office are competing over. (Photo provided by Grundy County 4-H Association)

More recently, Grossi achieved his first signature status for a series of watercolor exhibitions he submitted to the Red River Watercolor Society in Fargo, North Dakota. The organization accepted his paintings in three consecutive years: 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“To get the status, you must have three works of art accepted to a show within 10 years,” Grossi said of the designation and its significance.

Barb Hildy, a co-founder of the 19-year-old Morris Watercolor Guild, has long known Grossi and said his most recent accomplishment as an artist is well deserved.

“Achieving the signature status is a rather big deal in any watercolor group,” Hildy said.

The next stop for Grossi’s assorted watercolor paintings is the upcoming Liberty Arts Festival.

Ray Grossi's artwork often depicts rural settings in the area. (Heidi Litchfield)

The Morris Watercolor Guild will have an exhibition within the festival on the heels of Grossi’s signature status achievement from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at First United Methodist Church, 118 W. Jackson St.

“The guild wanted to celebrate Ray, while also encouraging aspiring painters to take the first step and sign up for classes at their show,” said Julie Wilkinson, business development director with the City of Morris. Wilkinson has been assisting with planning and logistics for the arts festival.

Hildy said the guild wanted to showcase a wide swath of Grossi’s paintings in one setting to capture the breadth of his work over the years.

One of Ray Grossi's original paintings that is for sale at Lonnie's Art Gallery in Morris. (Heidi Litchfield)

“I wanted the community to see all of his paintings together,” Hildy said. “It does make a difference when you have a body of work like Ray does.”

The Morris Watercolor Guild routinely meets Fridays at First United Methodist Church. The group has 26 members and welcomes newcomers of all skill levels. There will be an opportunity to sign up for upcoming watercolor classes at the arts festival.

“It’s an enjoyable hobby,” Hildy said. “None of us are super professional. We do it because we like to do it.”

Grossi’s love of the arts and painting spans decades and stretches back to his formative years. In many ways, he said art has been a way through which he views everyday life.

“You can make a mundane thing turn into a piece of art,” Grossi said. “I love getting into the details.”

For information on the Liberty Arts Festival, visit morrisil.org/liberty-arts-festival.