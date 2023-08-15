Morris gets donation for park improvements

The city of Morris received a $30,000 donation from the Jason Clearwater Fund for improvements to Goodwill Park.

The donation was presented to Morris Mayor Chris Brown at the annual Champ Golf Classic held on Sunday, Aug. 13 and has been dedicated to helping pay for improvements to the ball diamonds at Goodwill Park, which will be undergoing a major renovation later this month, according to a new release from the city.

The donation was made to the city after the Morris BBQ Association presented a check in the amount of $10,000 to the Jason Clearwater Fund for their involvement in the Morris Rhythm & BBQ Festival held in Goold Park in June, according to the release.

After combining that donation with another $5,000 raised at the festival through a raffle, the Jason Clearwater Fund decided to match the entire amount raised and donate it back to the city for field improvements, according to the release.

“I am just blown away by the generosity of both organizations and applaud them for working together to make our community a better place to live,” the mayor said in the release. “This is not the first time (Jason Clearwater Fund ) have been there for the city of Morris. They recently donated a total of three scoreboards to McKinley Park and the ball diamonds at Roth Field. We are so grateful for all of their help and generosity.”

The Jason Clearwater Fund is a non-profit organization that donates to youth sports programs throughout local communities. The organization was formed shortly after the untimely passing of Jason “Champ” Clearwater in 2013. Jason had a great passion for youth sports and the organization that bears his name is dedicated to support young athletes throughout the area.

The organization has donated over $430,000 since its first golf outing held just 10 years ago, according to the release.

“Jason’s love for sports was never ending, so is his legacy. We believe youth sports should have no limits, and we believe that every child deserves to be a champ. We are extremely proud to support so many young athletes in his memory,” said Todd Cade, a member of the Jason Clearwater Fund board.

Families and companies are invited to contribute to the City of Morris Parks & Recreation Fund at the Community Foundation of Grundy County.

All types of assets, including cash, stock, and non-cash assets can be gifted to CFGC for deposit into the City parks fund. Gifts can be made online at http://cfgrundycounty.com or mailed to 520 W. Illinois Ave., Morris, IL 60450.

If anyone has questions about donating stock or other non-cash assets, call or email julie@cfgrundycounty.com. The CFGC phone is 815-941-0852.