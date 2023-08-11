Morris Hospital receives pulmonary rehabilitation certification

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers’ Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program has once again received certification from the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR). The certification recognizes Morris Hospital as a leader in Pulmonary Rehabilitation by offering the most advanced practices along with a proven track record of high quality patient care.

Located at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center of Morris Hospital at 100 W. Gore Road in Morris, the Morris Hospital Pulmonary Rehabilitation program is designed to help people with chronic breathing problems improve their well-being and overall quality of life through physical reconditioning, self-care education, breathing strategies and techniques, and social interaction. Chronic breathing problems includes obstructive pulmonary disease, bronchitis, emphysema, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis and other environmental and occupational forms of lung disease.

To earn certification, Morris Hospital participated in an application process that required extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Morris Hospital’s application was reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification. Committee, and certification was awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors. The certification is valid for three years.

Morris Hospital’s Phase 2 Pulmonary Rehabilitation is a 12-week program that meets twice a week. During class, participants are closely monitored by a multidisciplinary team that helps each individual reach their goals. After graduating from Phase 2, participants may choose to continue exercising with Morris Hospital’s Phase 3 Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program in order to maintain the health benefits and improved quality of life achieved through Phase 2.

Participation in Pulmonary Rehab can lower the chances of exacerbations and hospitalizations, lessen shortness of breath and in some cases the need for additional oxygen, decrease the risk of infection, help with weight loss and smoking cessation, and improve overall cardiopulmonary health. A physician’s referral is required.

For more information, call 815-705-7837, or visit morrishospital.org.