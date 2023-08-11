Grundy County EDC recognizes summer interns

The 11th annual Grundy County Summer Internship Program came to a close with a recognition reception held on Aug. 9.

Parents were on hand to celebrate the successes of their sons and daughters who participated in this program that offers students paid, hands-on internships with many different employment options within the community.

The 37 paid internships this year were with 15 different companies, offering a diverse set of opportunities for local students, according to a news release from GEDC.

Nancy Norton, president and CEO of the Grundy Economic Development Council, opened the event by welcoming the businesses, educators, parents, and students. Norton also thanked ComEd for their generous sponsorship, according to the release.

State Senator Sue Rezin introduced the company representatives along with their interns.

Lance Copes, director of Grundy Area Vocational Center, also addressed the crowd and discussed the benefits and opportunities that the experience of the internship had given the students.

Copes said that there were almost 100 students who applied for the 37 positions and those in the room should be proud that they were selected to participate in the program, according to the release.

Copes also encouraged the interns to keep in touch with their mentors and ask if there are opportunities to work during school breaks or even again next summer.

The program began in 2013, with just 12 internships and 3 companies. To date, more than 250 students have gone through the program. The program is open to students attending one of the four Grundy County high schools or the Grundy Area Vocational Center, the GEDC said.

The Grundy County Internship Program was based on a mutual desire expressed by leaders in education and industry to highlight local employment opportunities and retain local talent in Grundy County.