Grundy County Board approves preliminary agreement for work on Tabler Road bridge

The Grundy County Board approved a $125,550 preliminary services agreement with Chamlin and Associates Tueday evening that will start the process of replacing the bridge that crosses the I&M Canal on Tabler Road near Aux Sable.

County Engineer Eric Gibson said estimates and plans for this project started back in May 2015.

“We went after some EDP (economic development program) grants and were rejected countless times,” Gibson said. “Last year, we submitted for Illinois’ special bridge funding and we did receive that funding, so we’re going to move forward with the project.”

Grundy County received $876,000 to put toward construction of the new bridge.

Board Chairman Chris Balkema told Gibson he appreciates the persistence and he’s happy to have extra funding. The Board voted unanimously to approve the agreement with Chamlin and Associates.