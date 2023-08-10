Sen. Sue Rezin participates in national health care summit

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, attended the National Foundation for Women Legislators’ 2023 Healthcare Summit in Washington D.C. to help tackle ongoing healthcare issues facing Illinois residents.

The NFWL Healthcare Summit took place on July 27 and 28, and brought together 39 elected women legislators, healthcare leaders and experts from across the nation to collaborate on how state legislators can help improve healthcare access, quality and equity.

“Addressing the challenges in our healthcare systems require collaboration and innovation,” Rezin said in a news release. “Taking part in the NFWL Healthcare Summit was an opportunity to accomplish that collaboration with other elected legislative women who are seeking to create better healthcare outcomes for the people they represent.”

During the summit, Rezin contributed to panel discussions, engaged with fellow legislators and heard presentations from qualified healthcare experts. The healthcare summit explored a variety of different topics, including maternal mental health policy, obesity policy, workplace healthcare, streamlining public health data, healthcare accessibility and more.

“By sharing our different perspectives and working together, I believe that all of the Summit’s attendees are now in a better position to create policies that reflect the needs of their constituents,” Rezin said.