Coal City School Board sends football field turf project out for bids

The Coal City School District 1 Board approved a measure last Wednesday that sends a project that would re-turf the football field out for bids.

Superintendent Chris Spencer said the package will be sent out for bid within the next few weeks. The project is part of the Coal City School District’s facilities improvement plan, which it approved as part of its strategic plan in July 2022.

Spencer said the track is due for resurfacing next, although that’s been put off for now. He hopes the board can move forward with both projects in the spring.

Other portions of the facilities improvement plan, like a fix needed on the floors at the elementary school and a new $224,000 weight room, have already gone forward.