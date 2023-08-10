Braceville receives $650,000 grant for housing rehabilitation

State Senator Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, announced that the Village of Braceville is set to receive $650,000 in funding through the Community Development Block Grant for Housing Rehabilitation.

“Keeping up with routine maintenance for homes can be unexpected and costly at times,” Joyce said. “These funds will ensure residents will be able to make improvements to their homes to provide a safe place to live.”

Housing rehabilitation grants are designed to assist low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions. The Community Development Block Grants are funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These state-administered funds are designated exclusively for non-metropolitan communities that do not receive Community Development Block Grant entitlement funding from HUD.

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is awarding a combined $8.4 million for 13 communities, including Braceville, to invest in 135 housing improvement projects.

“I appreciate Senator Joyce’s support of grant programs like these. It’s great to have a senator who understands the needs of smaller communities like Braceville,” said Braceville Mayor Dave Wright. “The grant will allow us to help residents in need of home repairs across the village.”

Morris and Coal City are also among the $650,000 recipients.