August 10, 2023
Shaw Local
University of Illinois student from Morris receives Stamps Scholarship

By Shaw Local News Network
A generic photo of schoolbooks and an apple. (Shaw Local News Network)

Graciela Best, a University of Illinois student from Morris majoring in History, has been named a Stamp Scholar.

The Stamp Scholars program welcomes Best into its 18th class which consists of 272 students at 36 different universities across the United States and the United Kingdom. The Stamp Scholars Program typically receives around 473,000 applications from students passionate about using their talents to make a positive impact on their communities.

Students are chosen for academic excellence, leadership experience, dedication to service and exceptional character.

More information on the Stamps Scholarship can be found at stampsscholars.org.

Morris
