Goodwill Park construction should begin on Friday, Aug. 18

Morris Mayor Chris Brown announced during Monday night’s City Council meeting that construction on Goodwill Park is scheduled to begin on Friday, Aug. 18.

This is the day after the City of Morris is hosting a meeting discussing the fate of McKinley Park, 504 McKinley St., which is slated to receive upgrades. This meeting takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 in the Community Room at Morris City Hall, 700 N. Division St.

“If everything goes well, construction at Goodwill will begin the next day,” Brown said. “You’ll see a huge change happen over there with everything going on at Goodwill. Everyone’s really excited.”

City officials said back in March that they hope to spend around $500,000 to $600,000 in park improvements at McKinley, Goodwill and West Side Park. West Side Park has been the recipient of a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant, which will supplement $1.2 million in upgrades planned for the park.