Five Things to do in Grundy County: Morris Cruise Night, Green Room Improv, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn

1. Morris Cruise Night: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, Downtown Morris

Morris Cruise Night returns for its August date with classic cars, new cars, fast cars, loud cars and more, filling Downtown Morris with almost 1,000 vehicles. Entry fees for vehicles costs $10, but the event is free to attend. This month’s Morris Cruise Night benefits Special Connections of Grundy County.

A Ford Mustang rolls through the crowd at Morris Cruise night. (RANDY CURRY)

2. 3 French Hens Country Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 402 Liberty St. in Morris.

The summer market returns with its collection of local vendors selling everything from antiques to baked goods, to produce and more.

3. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn with South of Disorder: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at 111 E. Washington St.

South of Disorder, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, brings the atmosphere of a margarita on the beach to the front lawn at the Grundy County Courthouse.

Shoppers from Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin lined the banks of the I&M Canal in Morris for the first market of the year. The last outdoor market for 3 French Hens is scheduled for Saturday. (Shaw Media)

4. Minooka Community High School Community Resource Fair: 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 26655 W. Eames St., Channahon.

Check out what local resources are available for those living in and around Grundy County at the community resource fair.

5. Channahon’s Three Rivers Festival: Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 13, in Channahon.

Channahon’s got something going just about every day through the weekend, with Ethan bell opening up the music Wednesday night and events running through Sunday, when a parade marches through the town at noon to celebrate 175 years of the Illinois and Michigan Canal.