Five Things to do in Grundy County: Morris Cruise Night, Green Room Improv, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn

1. Morris Cruise Night: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, Downtown Morris
Morris Cruise Night returns for its August date with classic cars, new cars, fast cars, loud cars and more, filling Downtown Morris with almost 1,000 vehicles. Entry fees for vehicles costs $10, but the event is free to attend. This month’s Morris Cruise Night benefits Special Connections of Grundy County.
2. 3 French Hens Country Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 402 Liberty St. in Morris.
The summer market returns with its collection of local vendors selling everything from antiques to baked goods, to produce and more.
3. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn with South of Disorder: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at 111 E. Washington St.
South of Disorder, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, brings the atmosphere of a margarita on the beach to the front lawn at the Grundy County Courthouse.
4. Minooka Community High School Community Resource Fair: 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 26655 W. Eames St., Channahon.
Check out what local resources are available for those living in and around Grundy County at the community resource fair.
5. Channahon’s Three Rivers Festival: Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Sunday, Aug. 13, in Channahon.
Channahon’s got something going just about every day through the weekend, with Ethan bell opening up the music Wednesday night and events running through Sunday, when a parade marches through the town at noon to celebrate 175 years of the Illinois and Michigan Canal.
- Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Morris Herald-News community calendar at shawlocal.com/morris-herald-news/local-events where they are considered for inclusion in this feature.