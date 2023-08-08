Morris schedules public meeting to discuss McKinley Park plans

The city of Morris is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, to discuss proposed improvements to McKinley Park located on High Street in Morris.

The location of the meeting will be in the Community Room located in the Morris Municipal Services building located at 700 N. Division St. The public is invited to share their feedback and ideas for the future renovations slated for the park. This is in advance of the city of Morris’ plan to submit an application for Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Program funds in 2024.

The OSLAD Program is a state-financed grant program that provides funding assistance to local government agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public parks and open space. The program is managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Grant awards up to $600,000 are available for park development and renovation projects.

In March of this year, the state of Illinois awarded the city of Morris $600,000 in OSLAD funding for the redesign and renovation of West Side Park located adjacent to the new YMCA site. Improvements to West Side Park include an additional ballfield, new playground equipment, new skatepark, pickleball courts and other improvements.

Mayor Chris Brown wants his administration to continue to pursue grants that make sense for the city and help make improvements to local parks, neighborhoods and areas of interest.

“With our recent success in obtaining funds for West Side Park, I want to make sure we don’t miss out on the opportunity to do the same in McKinley Park,” Brown said. “Improving our parks adds to a better quality of life for our residents. The pursuit of grant dollars in our parks makes sense for every resident in our community.”

If the public has any question regarding the public meeting or the parks in general, they can reach out to Community Affairs Director, Stan Knudson at 815-585-7441.