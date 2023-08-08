Morris receives $650,000 to rehabilitate eastside homes

The City of Morris received a $650,000 Community Development Block Grant for housing rehabilitation from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Owners of properties within the area bordered by Chapin Street to the north, Price street to the west, Main Street to the south and Division Street to the west. Up to 11 owner-occupied homes will be selected to receive up to $59,000.

This is the first time Morris has received the money, joining Coal City and Braceville as new recipients. Three of the 13 cities receiving the grant are in Grundy County.

“We, as an administration, are so excited that our hard work has paid off and we have been selected to receive these valuable dollars,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “There is a great need for this type of program in this particular area of Morris. There are many residents that don’t have the financial resources or the physical resources to do the work themselves. This will not only benefit their properties directly, but it will also have an impact on the entire neighborhood and surrounding property values.”

The grant funding is meant to improve the lives of families in the community by covering projects like electrical, plumbing improvements, and structural updates that provide safe and sanitary living conditions. It’s estimated that improvements will begin in the coming months and be complete in 2024.

The City of Morris will be assisted by the Grundy-Kendall Community Action organization.