August 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Morris Rotary Club awards scholarships to 8 graduating Morris High School seniors

By Shaw Local News Network
Front Row: Amber Tessone, Chayapol Corsello, Luna Valderrama, Addison Stacy, Kaiya Ziga. Second row: Jim Wright, Hanna Lauterbach, Natalie Lawton, Justin Newman, Tom Talarico. (Photo contributed by the Morris Rotary Club)

The Morris Rotary Club recently awarded college scholarships to eight graduating seniors from Morris High School.

The recipients are Amber Tessone, Chayapol Corsello, Luna Valderrama, Addison Stacy, Kaiya Ziga, Hanna Lauterbach, Natalie Lawton and Justin Newman.

The awards are an annual program that has donated more than $200,000 to graduates over the last 25 years. In addition to club funds, Todd Cade, owner of Midwest Auto, and Marion Gore both sponsored an award.

The awards were presented by Treasurer Tom Talarico and Jim Wright, Scholarship Chair of the Morris Club.

