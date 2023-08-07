21-year-old Channahon man dies after motorcycle accident in Morris

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office announced Monday that LJ Barga, Jr., 21, Channahon, was pronounced dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and veered into the westbound lane of traffic on Rt. 6 west of Gun Club Road in Morris.

The crash occurred at 1:36 p.m. Sunday when a westbound vehicle struck Barga and threw him from the motorcycle. The Coroner’s Office was notified at 2:29 p.m. and Barga was pronounced dead at 3:06 p.m.

Barga’s death remains under investigation by the Grundy County Coroner’s Office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.