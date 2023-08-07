August 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

21-year-old Channahon man dies after motorcycle accident in Morris

By Shaw Local News Network

The Grundy County Health Department will be offering drive-through flu shots by appointment only on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Grundy County Administration Building. (Shaw Media)

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office announced Monday that LJ Barga, Jr., 21, Channahon, was pronounced dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and veered into the westbound lane of traffic on Rt. 6 west of Gun Club Road in Morris.

The crash occurred at 1:36 p.m. Sunday when a westbound vehicle struck Barga and threw him from the motorcycle. The Coroner’s Office was notified at 2:29 p.m. and Barga was pronounced dead at 3:06 p.m.

Barga’s death remains under investigation by the Grundy County Coroner’s Office and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois