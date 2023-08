The Morris Water Color Guild will be showcasing award-winning artist Ray Grossi’s work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Aug. 19 at the First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson St.

Grossi’s award-winning work will be on display along with paintings from several other Morris Water Color Guild members.

There are also classes available for sign-up for those interested in learning to paint, or improving their painting ability.