Morris hosts public meeting to seek input on McKinley Park

The City of Morris is hosting a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 in the Community Room at City Hall, 700 N. Division St., seeking input and feedback regarding redesign plans at McKinley Park.

Morris officials intend to apply for an Open Space, Land Acquisition and Development grant to make future renovations and redesigns at this park possible.

McKinley Park is just one park that the City of Morris is looking to have renovated, as Goodwill Park and West Side Park are also slated for an upgrade.