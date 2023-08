Green Room Improv out of Elgin will take the stage at 6 p.m. Friday in Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris.

This improv group is performing as part of the Morris Public Library’s annual series of cultural events that it runs every year the first week of August., made possible thanks to donations from the Bowker, Ostrem and Meador families.

This event caps off a week of improv-based events at the library, like the children’s story time Wednesday in Chapin Park.