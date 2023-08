The Coal City Public Library District is hosting an after-hours lock-in from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

Participants must be in 4th or 5th grade, and they must be library card holders.

The library will have pizza and fun events in the library. Registration is required. To register, call 815-634-4552 or visit the library at 85 N. Garfield St., Coal City.