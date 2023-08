The City of Morris’ Concert on the Courthouse Lawn series continues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 111 E. Washington St. with South of Disorder, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band.

This concert is the second-to-last in the series and comes after the River Road Trio had their set moved indoors to the Morris Community High School auditorium because of the heat wave.

The final concert of the year will be the Del Bergeson Orchestra on Thursday, Aug. 24.