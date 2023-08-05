Morris Cruise Night supports Special Connections of Grundy County next Saturday

Special Connections of Grundy County will be the beneficiary of the next Morris Cruise Night taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 in Downtown Morris.

Downtown Morris will be filled with all sorts of different cars both old and new, as well as people: The last Morris Cruise Night drew over 700 people and the season opener drew nearly 1,000.

Entry fee for vehicles is $10, but the event is free to attend.

Special Connections of Grundy County is an organization that connects people with disabilities to their community through social interactions, education, recreational opportunities and shared information.