August 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Morris Cruise Night supports Special Connections of Grundy County next Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
A 1956 Mercury cruises down Liberty St. during Morris Cruise Night.

A 1956 Mercury cruises down Liberty St. during Morris Cruise Night. (RANDY CURRY)

Special Connections of Grundy County will be the beneficiary of the next Morris Cruise Night taking place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 in Downtown Morris.

Downtown Morris will be filled with all sorts of different cars both old and new, as well as people: The last Morris Cruise Night drew over 700 people and the season opener drew nearly 1,000.

Entry fee for vehicles is $10, but the event is free to attend.

Special Connections of Grundy County is an organization that connects people with disabilities to their community through social interactions, education, recreational opportunities and shared information.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois