Community Pulse: Grundy County Chamber has a new Community Guide available

Summer is coming to an end soon, but the growth and activities happening in Grundy County are not slowing down.

The Chamber’s new Community Guide is out and is a great resource for visitors and new residents, as well as long-time community members. Each of our major municipalities is featured with a welcome letter from the mayor, local history and important contact information. The guide also features a complete Membership Directory listing all of our current members as of print. In addition, there is a calendar listing of upcoming events, and education, healthcare and recreation information.

These guides are circulated annually through the Morris Herald-News, delivered to all new residents through the Chamber’s Residential Welcome Program, and is given out at all of our events and at locations throughout the community such as libraries, city halls, hotels, and other popular locations. A guide is also mailed to every Chamber member.

Thank you to all our businesses and organizations that supported this guide and the Chamber with advertisements in the Community Guide. If you would like copies of the guide to hand out at your location, please stop in to the Chamber’s Morris office, 909 Liberty St., Morris, or contact us and we will bring some by.

As we wrapped up the new guide, Events Director Lena Wickens has been working away on our annual Birdies, Bogeys & Brews Golf Outing Sept. 8 at The Bluffs golf course in Channahon. This 9-hole outing ends with lunch and drinks at Will County Brewing in Channahon. This year’s outing is presented by D’Arcy Motors and Simple Communications.

The Chamber’s golf outing focuses on the networking and comradery that comes with golf. We concentrate on making sure all participants get a chance to meet new potential clients and customers, while enjoying a relaxing game of golf. Sponsors are highlighted at holes, on carts and in creative ways throughout the course. The goal being that you’ll leave there meeting a new potential customer or business that can help you.

Registration for golf and sponsorships is still open until the end of this month. For a listing of all sponsors or for more information, visit grundychamber.com or contact Lena at lena@grundychamber.com.

Upcoming events:

Coffee & Company – Aug. 16 from 8-9 a.m. at the Grundy County Administration Center, 1320 Union St., Morris. Free to attend.

connect@4 – Sept. 21 from 4-6 p.m. at Grundy Bank, 201 Liberty St., Morris. Free to attend.