The Morris Public Library is helping adults visualize their success with vision boards in two events at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the library, 604 Liberty St., Morris.

“Vision boards help you visualize your success,” reads a post on the library’s Facebook page. “They can create powerful visuals in your mind and make it easier for you to believe in yourself and your power to reach your goals.”

Call 815-942-6880 to register, or register by going to the library in-person.