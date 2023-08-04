Liberty Arts Festival returns for 2023 with Creator’s Village, Art Walk, and more

The City of Morris and the EXibit Fine Art Center are teaming again this year to bring the Liberty Arts Festival to Downtown Morris, giving the local art community a platform to show off its talent and residents the opportunity to appreciate it.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 in Downtown Morris, and includes an Art Walk, food trucks, and live performances from acts both old and new.

Julie Wilkinson, the City of Morris’ Economic Development Director, said returning favorites include the Morris Varsity Poms, Mueller’s School of Dance, and the Morris Community High School Cheerleaders.

A new act, Wilkinson said, is the King Cobras drum line. The King Cobras drum line is made up of adults that all have a certain level of disability who have learned to drum as part of therapy and learning independence. The King Cobras perform at 1 p.m.

“They really bring a cool vibe that’s not really part of our downtown,” Wilkinson said. “We’re excited to welcome them and then after they perform, they encourage people to come up and try the drums themselves. That’s kind of a new twist.”

Wilkinson said the live performances wrap up with the New Era Community Choir, a group of people mostly for Morris that practices at First Presbyterian Church.

First Presbyterian Church is participating in more ways than one: It’s providing a bouncy castle that will be part of the Creator’s Village for Children.

“We wanted to do something that was easy to get the kids excited about art, to get kids exposed to creating and making and that’s how the Creator’s Village was born,” Wilkinson said. “It’s entirely free and geared toward children. They can come make a tie-dye t-shirt with the Morris Girl Scouts, or make a bookmark with the Morris Library.”

Kids will also get to cool off with popsicles and play games, make bracelets and participate in all sorts of different activities while parents shop around.

Parents will have their own opportunity to cool off, as many shops in Downtown Morris are participating in the Sip ‘N Shop portion of the Liberty Arts Festival.

Wilkinson said participating shops provide their own sample cups with a drink they create that day, and many are alcoholic. This means attendees will have to check in to prove that they’re 21-years-old.

“We’ve got all these people in our downtown and we want them to see it all,” Wilkinson said. “We want them to shop and walk all the way to the end of downtown and explore everything that we have.”

Around 20 different stores have their own concoctions of their own invention, and Wilkinson said they get extremely competitive because the business that gets voted as the favorite wins a donation to the charity of their choice.

“It’s pretty fun, and art and wine usually go hand-in-hand,” Wilkinson said. “We can’t exactly offer that on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn or in the city streets, so this is a sort of solution.”

This year’s event also features the Morris Watercolor Guild, which is hosting its own show down the street at United Methodist Church, 118 W. Jackson St. It will be showcasing local artist Ray Grossi, who has had his work accepted into three different watercolor societies.