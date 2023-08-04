Letter to the Editor: LyondellBasell welcomes new site manager

Hello, my name is Mike Middleton, and I am the new site manager of the LyondellBasell Morris Plant. I grew up in Tuscola, Illinois and I am returning to the Midwest from many years of working in Texas. I appreciate the warm welcome I have received from the community.

We are nearly complete on another safe and successful turnaround at LyondellBasell Morris Plant. There were approximately 1500 contractors during the turnaround, with many coming from out of state. (Did you see all the Texas license plates in town?). The contractors also express their gratitude for the warm Midwest welcome they experienced, as they stayed at surrounding hotels and visited local restaurants.

Also, thank you to the Grundy County Sheriff’s office and the Channahon Police Department for their support regarding traffic control. We work to minimize community impacts during our maintenance activities. Turnarounds help to ensure the plant continues to run safely and efficiently.

One of the more noticeable changes as you drive by the plant is the look of our new flare tip. Working closely with the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), we updated our equipment with a more efficient, state-of-the-art flare tip and control system that surpasses EPA recommendations and requirements and will reduce emissions. The flare is used to safely burn certain emissions, mostly hydrocarbons, or waste gases from our operations. We are permitted to operate the flare and report all flare emissions to the EPA, as required by Illinois State Law. The flame on the flare may look and sound different from past operations, and a visible flame will be always present. This is the equipment operating as intended. We take our environmental responsibility very seriously. This change is helping LyondellBasell meet our global corporate targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

As always, if you ever have any questions, please ask us. We are committed to operating safely and responsibly in your backyard. Thank you again for your continued support.

Mike Middleton

LyondellBasell Morris Site Manager